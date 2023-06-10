CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.15.

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

See Also

