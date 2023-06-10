CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 20.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $155.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.42.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

