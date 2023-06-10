CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $704.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $706.08 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $709.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $670.51 and a 200-day moving average of $636.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 61.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.