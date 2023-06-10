CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,184 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Shares of NVO opened at $158.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $172.97. The company has a market cap of $354.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

