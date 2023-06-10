CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $86.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.