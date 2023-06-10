CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.41 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 82.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lennar Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.47.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.08. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.04. The stock has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.56. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

