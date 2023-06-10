Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $6,522,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,331,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,742,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,483 shares of company stock worth $34,157,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellogg Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.27.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $67.16 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $63.74 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.52%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

