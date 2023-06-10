CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 2,143 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $3,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 16,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $3,166,627.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,927.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,346 shares of company stock worth $26,168,139 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $196.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.53. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $116.08 and a one year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

