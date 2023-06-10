CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 5,722 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $803,590,000 after purchasing an additional 98,189 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after buying an additional 241,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,491,324 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $510,468,000 after acquiring an additional 125,879 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,136,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $477,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430,472 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $97.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

