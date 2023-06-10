Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.252 per share on Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is an increase from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.14.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
About Westpac Banking
Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.