Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN ERH opened at $10.27 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $13.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

