Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $4.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $151,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

