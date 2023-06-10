Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on July 3rd

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.107 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 30.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EOD opened at $4.24 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
