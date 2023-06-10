Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $204.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.09. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 83.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

