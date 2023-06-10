Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th.

Lundin Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

LUG stock opened at C$16.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$17.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.15. The stock has a market cap of C$3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$7.80 and a 1-year high of C$19.42.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of C$347.17 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3248062 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Lundin Gold

LUG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities lowered shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.