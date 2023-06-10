SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Sells $195,894.72 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Ric Smith sold 15,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total transaction of $195,894.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 547,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ric Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80.

On Monday, May 8th, Ric Smith sold 3,066 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $52,888.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Ric Smith sold 190,539 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $2,924,773.65.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE S opened at $14.55 on Friday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,647.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

