AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 50,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $7,259,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,093,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,486,354.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Down 2.2 %
AN opened at $142.02 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $158.30. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.44.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
