Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 170,587 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.

On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32.

On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.

On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.

On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.

NYSE WMT opened at $153.09 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

