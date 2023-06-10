Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton Sells 170,587 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 30th, S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89.
- On Tuesday, March 28th, S Robson Walton sold 1,601,000 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total transaction of $230,255,820.00.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32.
- On Tuesday, March 21st, S Robson Walton sold 600,749 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.46, for a total value of $84,381,204.54.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72.
- On Monday, March 13th, S Robson Walton sold 368,514 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.13, for a total value of $50,902,838.82.
Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE WMT opened at $153.09 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.90 and a 52-week high of $154.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.17.
Institutional Trading of Walmart
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.31.
About Walmart
Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.
