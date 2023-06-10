Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Major Shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 15,000,000 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 15,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $55,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,365,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,077,857.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Compass Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.72. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 85.63%. The business had revenue of $957.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Compass in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Compass from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Compass from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

