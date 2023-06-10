Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Scorpio Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 9.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $44.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.38. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 51.60% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,998,000 after purchasing an additional 55,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,072,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,409,000 after purchasing an additional 58,571 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 956,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,899,000 after buying an additional 148,367 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

