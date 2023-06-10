Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (FTSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 on July 25th

Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc (LON:FTSV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Price Performance
LON:FTSV opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.57. Foresight Solar & Technology VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 49.66 and a current ratio of 30.15. The company has a market capitalization of £1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of -0.28.
Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Company Profile
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar & Technology VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar & Technology VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.