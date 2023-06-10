Startek (NYSE:SRT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Startek in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

SRT stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. Startek has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $123.38 million, a P/E ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65.

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. Startek had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $92.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Startek will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Startek in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Startek in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Startek in the second quarter valued at $42,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Startek in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Startek, Inc engages in the provision of global customer experience solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

