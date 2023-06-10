Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.19.

NYSE:TFC opened at $32.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

