Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Panos Kozanian Sells 16,667 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Panos Kozanian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, March 16th, Panos Kozanian sold 1,511 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $94,346.84.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $73.90 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $120.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $600,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,288,000 after acquiring an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.