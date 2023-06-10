Insider Selling: NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) CFO Sells 9,210 Shares of Stock

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Mark J. lifted its position in NIKE by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 19,974 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 133.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 165.1% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

