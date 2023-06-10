Brokerages Set Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Price Target at $25.63

Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.63.

BALY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Bally’s from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Bally’s from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 179.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Bally’s by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $16.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $740.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.43). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $598.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bally’s will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

