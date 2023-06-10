Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) vs. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Financial Contrast

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Rating) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Partner Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Siyata Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Partner Communications has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siyata Mobile has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Siyata Mobile 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Siyata Mobile has a consensus price target of $0.46, indicating a potential upside of 359.54%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.70 $37.00 million $0.36 11.26 Siyata Mobile $7.45 million 0.85 -$15.30 million ($0.63) -0.16

Partner Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile. Siyata Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Partner Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Partner Communications and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Partner Communications 6.25% 11.18% 4.05% Siyata Mobile -260.23% -177.79% -115.43%

Summary

Partner Communications beats Siyata Mobile on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Partner Communications

(Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the Cellular and Fixed-line segments. The Cellular segment offers basic cellular telephony services, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content services, roaming services, M2M and IOT services, handset repair services, cellular content and value-added services. The Fixed-line segment is composed of internet services, business solutions, international long-distance services, television services over the internet, and connections and data transfer. The company was founded on September 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Siyata Mobile

(Get Rating)

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories. In addition, it offers 4G LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, in-vehicle communication devices that incorporate voice, push-to-talk over cellular, navigation, and data fleet management solutions. Further, the company provides cellular booster solutions, such as Uniden U60C 4G and U65C 4G to enhance connectivity; Uniden U70 FN for inside buildings, Uniden UM50 FN for inside vehicles, and the Uniden UM2M FN that can connect to its Uniden UV350 in vehicle communicator; Uniden Mobile Coverage Kit; Mission Critical Push-To-Talk device; and Vehicle Kit 7, a vehicle kit accessory that provides an in-vehicle solution. It serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.