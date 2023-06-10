Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $34.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 70.6% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 173,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 131,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,916 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after purchasing an additional 37,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 2.6 %

VSCO stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 112.91% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

