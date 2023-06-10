Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $148.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.57.
A number of analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,909 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40.
Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.