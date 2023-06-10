Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives $148.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $2,490,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,811,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,872,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,838 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,909 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 44.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth about $701,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,734,000 after buying an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $174.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.71. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $116.31 and a 12-month high of $181.40.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.