Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives $127.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total value of $201,305.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,665.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $245,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $201,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,665.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
GL opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $87.87 and a 12 month high of $123.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.79.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globe Life will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
