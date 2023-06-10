Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $152.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. Valiant Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,420,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after acquiring an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after acquiring an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,112,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NBR stock opened at $102.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $975.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.61). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.