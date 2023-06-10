Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Wagner M. Zago Sells 19,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Prothena by 71.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,753 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after buying an additional 223,962 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,953,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after buying an additional 986,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,583,000 after buying an additional 394,633 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

