Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Wagner M. Zago Sells 19,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Wagner M. Zago sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Prothena Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 0.36.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.