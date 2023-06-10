TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Insider Todd C. Skinner Sells 18,470 Shares

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $73.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 7.34%. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 35,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

