Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Gary E. Gillespie Sells 27,487 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $62.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,935,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066,175 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 207.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,004,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077,376 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth about $187,291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

