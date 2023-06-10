Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Good Times Restaurants (GTIM)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.