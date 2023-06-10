Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

About Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTIM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.