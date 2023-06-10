Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

Coffee stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Coffee has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 227,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coffee

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

