Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($16.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($13.08). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%. The company had revenue of $39.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
