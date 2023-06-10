StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

