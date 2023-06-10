StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

National CineMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.28. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in National CineMedia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,121,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 176,781 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in National CineMedia by 112.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

