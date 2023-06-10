Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

LITE opened at $51.06 on Friday. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.84, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,836 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,269 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

