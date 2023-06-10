Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Mannatech Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $12.50 on Friday. Mannatech has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $27.99. The company has a market cap of $23.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Mannatech Announces Dividend

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -31.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mannatech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 167.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.