Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHX opened at $1.99 on Friday. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marchex in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marchex by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Marchex in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

