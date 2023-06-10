NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NH opened at $0.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. NantHealth has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

