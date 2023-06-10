Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.39 on Friday.

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.39 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.40. The company has a market cap of $35.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

