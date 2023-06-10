OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Down 2.5 %
NASDAQ:OPHC opened at $3.15 on Friday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OptimumBank (OPHC)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.