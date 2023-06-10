Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.