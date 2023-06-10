Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBCGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.14. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $21.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the Banking and Consumer Finance segments. The firm also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

