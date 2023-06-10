Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
