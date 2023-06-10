Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Polar Power stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Polar Power in the third quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

See Also

