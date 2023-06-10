Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Provident Financial by 8.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the third quarter worth $251,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 19.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial during the fourth quarter worth $852,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.