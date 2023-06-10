RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.
RADCOM Stock Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.48 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86.
RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
