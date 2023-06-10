RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.48 on Friday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -118.49 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 492,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 65,548 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 623,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 45,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in RADCOM by 30.0% during the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

