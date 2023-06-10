RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of RFIL opened at $4.55 on Friday. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.76.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth acquired 13,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $56,612.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 590,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,389.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

