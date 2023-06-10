Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

