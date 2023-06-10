Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st.
Regulus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.9 %
Shares of RGLS stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.55. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.
