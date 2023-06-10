SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Price Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $9.07 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 35.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaChange International

SeaChange International Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 337,858 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 122,509.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

Recommended Stories

